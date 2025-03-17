Obasa’s Impeachment: Court Reserves Judgment

Share

Lagos State High Court has reserved judgment in the legal challenge brought by the reinstated Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, over the controversial January 13, 2025, session that led to his removal from office.

Justice Yetunde Pinheiro, who presided over the case, also heard multiple preliminary objections from various legal representatives of the defendants.

She stated that a date for the final judgment and rulings on the preliminary objections would be communicated to all parties in due course.

Obasa’s counsel, Joshua Olatoke (SAN), urged the court to assume jurisdiction over the matter.

He argued that the House of Assembly was on recess at the time the disputed sitting took place and that the session was convened without properly notifying either the Speaker or the Majority Leader, both of whom, he said, hold exclusive powers to reconvene legislative sittings during recess.

However, renowned human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN), who was previously affirmed by the court as the official legal representative for the House of Assembly, opposed the suit.

He contended that the events of March 3, when Obasa was reelected as Speaker, had rendered the legal challenge irrelevant.

Olu Daramola (SAN), representing the 3rd to 35th defendants, maintained that the removal of the Speaker was an internal matter of the House of Assembly and not subject to judicial intervention.

He further emphasized that the January 13 plenary was valid since it was held within the legislative chamber and the decision to remove Obasa was backed by more than the constitutionally required two-thirds majority vote.

Conversely, Clement Onwuenwunor (SAN), representing the 36th to 40th defendants who support Obasa’s claims, argued that the January 13 session was conducted in clear violation of the House’s procedural rules.

He insisted that the court had jurisdiction to hear the case and determine the constitutionality of the disputed proceedings.

Falana, in his preliminary objections on behalf of the first defendant, called for the case to be dismissed, citing procedural lapses, including the absence of a legally required pre-action notice to the Assembly.

He also maintained that the House of Assembly possesses the exclusive right to appoint and remove its principal officers without judicial interference.

Furthermore, Falana and other defence counsel argued that Obasa’s re-election as Speaker, along with Mojisola Meranda’s reinstatement as Deputy Speaker on March 3, had effectively rendered the lawsuit redundant.

They contended that by agreeing to be re-elected, Obasa had accepted the legitimacy of the House’s actions and could not simultaneously challenge the earlier proceedings in court.

However, Olatoke dismissed the notion that the case had become purely academic.

He maintained that critical legal questions remained unresolved, chief among them being whether the January 13 proceedings were constitutional.

“We contend with the proceedings of January 13 as it deals with the constitutionality of that plenary.

“We also seek that the court nullifies that proceeding because it wasn’t constitutional,” Olatoke argued.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

