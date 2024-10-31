Obasanjo’s Reiteration Of National Reconciliation, Rebirth

Share

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s place in Nigerian history is of stellar quality and well above average in Nigeria’s concentric circles of the cult of mediocrity unfurled by riveting concatenated historical epochs that shaped the birth and development of Nigeria.

Obasanjo was thrown up for leadership during Nigeria’s unfortunate civil and military troubles between 1966 and 1970. He had been chosen by General Yakubu Grown in 1967 to replace Brigadier-General Benjamin Adekunle who had commanded the 3rd Marine Commando taking charge of the Southern sector of the Biafra War between 1967 and 1968.

After the Biafra War, Obasanjo became one of the members of the victorious allies and enthroned as a worthy representative of the Yoruba, the other arm of the dual coalition that defeated Biafra.

Obasanjo enjoyed this trust because apart from his military command, he was amenable to the dictates of the ruling coalition controlled by the Hausa-Fulani oligarchy even though it was the Middle-Belt upon whose shoulders the Nigeria’s military war effort was hoisted.

Many players in these concentric circles of doom are in most cases ignorant of their circumstances and are oblivious of the forces tossing them around aimlessly. Of all Nigerian rulers, General Obasanjo is the most knowledgeable, sincere, patriotic and seemingly impervious to ethnic or religious biases.

He is a balanced personality who does not dissemble over his opinions about Nigeria and the roles of members of Nigeria’s leadership cult.

But by 1975, General Murtala Mohammed had been thoroughly disgusted by Gowon’s rule and doubly so by the jockeying for power which Gowon and some Southern minority-members of his government such as Anthony Enahoro and some governors such as Ukpabi Asika of East Central State, Ogbemudia, Diette-Spiff, Gomwalk, and the super Permanent Secretaries and had even secretly touted the idea of Gowon transmuting to civil rule or sponsoring a southern minority to inherit the throne.

It was this jockeying for power that made Murtala Mohammed to challenge Gowon and encouraged his boys (Lt. Col. Shehu Yar’Adua and Col. Joseph Garba) to spearhead Gowon’s overthrow which was accomplished on July 29, 1966. At the overthrow of Gowon, General Murtala Mohammed became Head of State with Obasanjo as his deputy.

General Mohammed quickly seized the moment to unfurl the hidden agenda that had lurked in HausaFulani oligarchy’s mind and which agenda was the restoration of Lugardic state structure and constitutional framework and within six months the agenda was accomplished when he created 19 state-structures with the North having 10 to South’s 9.

The Indirect Rule system-structure with the 1976 Uniform Local Government System and completed with the imposition of emirate system of traditional rulership with the economic system changed by introducing the Northern Region’s 1916 Native Land Ordinance that adopted the Sokoto Caliphate feudal land ownership system that divested the people of their radical title to land making them mere “occupier” with their rights subject to the pleasure of the governor or local government chairman.

This feudal land ownership system encapsulated in the Land Use Decree, 1978 bolstered the feudal economic system unfurled over Nigeria from 1969 when all mineral assets were corralled and vested in the Federal Military Government with derivation principle of revenue allocation abolished and a common economic and financial trough created to feed the federal, states and local governments.

It was under this fearsome political flux that Obasanjo emerged when Middle-Belt officers led by Col. BS Dimka attempted overthrow of Murtala Mohammed but failed. General Obasanjo emerged as Head of State with Lt-Col. Shehu Yar’Adua, in a most clumsy process thrown up above his superiors to deputise General Obasanjo and keep an eye on him.

Obasanjo, lacking a military constituency, submitted and faithfully carried out Mohammed’s agenda. After his military rule tenure, he became a Nigerian and international statesman always ready to speak out against any perception of misrule or error.

It was in discharge of this noble role that he offended General Sani Abacha and nearly lost his life when he was tried and convicted for a coup attempt.

Between 1993 and 1999, Northern military autocrats ran Nigeria aground and the country was tottering at the brinks when General Abdulsalam Abubakar having taken over from General Abacha who died in office quickly brought out Obasanjo from prisons and foisted him in PDP, one of the military government-created parties and elected him president on an instrument of civil government they called Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

But despite Obasanjo’s efforts, Nigeria has been quaking with multifarious problems greater than the post independence and post Biafra war years as unity has collapsed…

Obasanjo ruled for eight years and handed over to a successor. But despite Obasanjo’s efforts, Nigeria has been quaking with multifarious problems greater than the postindependence and post-Biafra War years as unity has collapsed making all the tribes to recoil to their tribal cocoons.

Religion has not just been begotten; it has even degenerated to sectarian warfare. Politics is not only prebendalism, it is kleptocratic.

Against all these troubles, the ancient regime that took control of Nigeria since 1960 and entrenched after 1966 troubles has vowed that Nigeria can never be reworked for the good of its people rather it must remain in its troubled state unchanged.

And it has vowed that the Igbo that were forced by the troubles of 1966 to seek refuge in their own nation-state and lost that quest can never rule Nigeria as if they are the owners of Nigeria.

It is against the background of this imperious grandstanding by the Hausa-Fulani that Obasanjo has been counselling this bellicose group that their stand is unsupportable by history, common sense and justice.

Obasanjo as an elder who has seen it all never ceases to counsel national reconciliation and rebirth of Nigeria by mutual forgiveness and a determined resolve to build Nigeria on the platter of common citizenship, freedom, brotherhood and justice.

Obasanjo had seized the opportunity of the visit of the League of Northern Democrats led by former Governor Shekarau to harp on the need for national reconciliation, forgiveness and rebirth for Nigeria to move forward.

What is holding Nigeria down are the deadweight of neo-colonialism and the contradictory forces of multi-ethnic nation-states whose charter of governance is so primitive and burdensome that the creature forces of society are held down and immobilised.

Without the constituent ethnic groups openly and consciously agreeing to enter into a pact of union and to build a nation-state of common citizenship and to uphold the freedoms and tenets of justice, there can never be peace and progress.

Obasanjo was of this mindset before now when he declared in 2007 at one of Bayelsa State PDP ceremonies that the Igbo’s clamour to become president was hasty as it took the Southern states of USA almost 50 years to become president.

But I think he has changed from that conquistador mindset and now reasons as a statesman who ought to know that the wrestler who pinned his opponent down to the ground after throwing him down in a wrestling match holds himself as well and can only free himself from such mortal lockdown by freeing his defeated opponent. Let those who are holding the Igbo down listen to Obasanjo to set themselves and Nigeria free.

