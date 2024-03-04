Obasanjo’s Contributions To Nation Building Immeasurable – Obi

The National Leader of Labour Party (LP) Mr Peter Obi has extolled the leadership qualities of former Nigeria’s president Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and said he has contributed immeasurably to the growth of the nation.

Obi who joined Obasanjo in his birthday thanksgiving service at the Chapel of Christ The Glorious King (OOPL) in Abeokuta, to mark the commencement of his 87th birthday celebrations, described the former president as a true patriot whose ultimate desire is the development and progress of our nation.

“President Obasanjo remains a true leader who not only engineered so many positive transformations in our nation but left behind a sound economic foundation, which if we had followed, we would not be in the sorry state we are today.

“His love for the nation is very evident in his firm commitment to the unity and peace of our dear nation,” he said.

The former presidential candidate of the Labour Party stated that Obasanjo remained active in the collective work of nation-building.

He noted that the former president has continued to contribute, by words and actions, to the struggle for good governance in Nigeria.

“With our dear nation, going through very challenging times, occasioned by leadership failure, President Obasanjo has continued to courageously add his voice to demand good governance in the country.

“He not only speaks, but he takes actions to ensure that our nation is saved from further chaos.

“As a father figure, he has continued to inspire and mentor the younger generation in transformational leadership. I am delighted to celebrate him today,” Obi added.

He prayed to God to grant Obasanjo more healthy and fruitful years, as he continues to play his part in the development of the nation, through his immeasurable contributions.