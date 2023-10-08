Obasanjo: World without cultural diversity’ll be boring

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has submitted that a world without diversity and multi-culturalism would have been dull and boring.

He noted that God’s design of multi-culturalism for mankind must be cherished, jealously guarded and sustained.

A statement by his Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, quoted Obasanjo to have spoken while delivering a keynote address

at the 2023 World Culture Festival organised by the Art of Living Foundation at the National Mall, Washington DC, USA.

The former President posited: “Some would want to blame this on diversity or multi-culturalism. And using this to point at the failure of multi-culturalism.

“That, if I may say, is wrong. In spite of human development in science and technology from the Stone Age to Artificial Intelligence age, human’s basic instinct for power, position, popularity, prestige and prosperity at all costs have not changed much, if at all.”

Chief Obasanjo added: “If God had created sameness in the world, it would have been a world of monotony, staleness, unexciting, dullness and boredom. God created a world of diversity and wonder for us to enjoy and live happily in.

“In the process, we sacrifice love, kindness, goodwill, brotherhood and sisterhood, mercy, forgiveness, consideration for others and love and fear with respect for our Creator.”

He stressed that as human beings, we have an unrelenting task of working to add love, kindness, brotherhood, humanity and humanness to the world of diversity God has given us.”

He pointed further that it was only when these tasks were achieved, “then, we will have one world of peace, common security, stability, wholesomeness, growth, shared prosperity, inclusive society and God’s kingdom on earth. That is our goal to achieve.”

