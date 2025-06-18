Obasanjo Visits Gombe, Hails Gov Inuwa Yahaya’s Agro-Led Economic Vision

Share

…Says ‘You Have Done What Many Only Talk About ‘

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has commended Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State for his visionary leadership and bold strides in transforming Gombe State into an emerging hub of industrial and agricultural innovation through the establishment of the 1,000-hectare Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park.

The former Nigerian leader described Gombe as a gateway to prosperity and a shining example of what focused leadership can achieve.

Chief Obasanjo made these remarks during a meeting with the Governor at the Presidential Lodge in Gombe, shortly after arriving in the state to commission the new ultra-modern Seed Processing Factory established by Premier Seed Nigeria Limited at the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, Dadinkowa.

He described the Industrial Park as a strategic and forward-thinking initiative.

“You have done what many only talk about,” Obasanjo said.

“Gombe, under your leadership, is charting a path that the rest of Nigeria can learn from. This is what we mean when we talk about development from the grassroots.”

The former President also spoke on the central role of seed technology in agricultural productivity, stressing that quality seeds are fundamental to increasing yield and ensuring climate resilience for farmers.

“Seeds are the very foundation of farming,” he emphasized. “If we fail to give seeds the attention they deserve, then we fail the entire agricultural value chain.

“The establishment of the Premier Seeds factory in Gombe will benefit not only the state, but Nigeria as a whole.”

He expressed confidence that the seed processing facility, equipped with cutting-edge technology, would transform farming outcomes across the Northeast and beyond, enabling farmers to access improved, certified, and climate-smart seed varieties.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Inuwa Yahaya expressed gratitude to the former President for honouring the state with his presence and for his decades-long commitment to the unity and development of Nigeria, especially in the area of agriculture.

“Your Excellency, we welcome you with deep respect and heartfelt appreciation. You are a father of the nation and a model of patriotism,” Governor Inuwa said.

“We thank God for your life and legacy, and we are proud to walk in the path you helped to pave.”

Governor Yahaya noted that the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, spanning over 1,000 hectare, was conceived as part of his administration’s agenda to diversify the economy and unlock the full potential of the State’s agro-industrial value chains.

“Our goal has always been clear: to create a business-friendly environment that will attract investment, generate jobs, and empower our people,” the Governor stated.

“With the establishment of Premier Seed Company,which is the pioneer project, project, we are beginning to see the fruits of that vision.”

He further assured the former President that Gombe State would remain steadfast in its commitment to agricultural modernization, industrial growth, and private sector collaboration.

Share