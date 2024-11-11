Obasanjo Visits Aiyedatiwa, Rallies Support Ahead Of Ondo Election

Share

In a show of political camaraderie and support, former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday visited Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State.

Obasanjo who was in Akure to commission the Ojaja Park, an estate project developed by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, rallied support and extended his well-wishes for the governor’s re-election campaign.

The courtesy visit took place at the Presidential Lodge of the Government House in Akure, the state capital.

During his interaction with Governor Aiyedatiwa, the former president reminisced about his own rigorous campaign experiences.

Obasanjo notably recalled the 1999 election campaign that took him across all six states of the South West in a single day.

“I understand the challenges of this period for you,” Obasanjo remarked.

“I remember my campaign for the 1999 election; we covered the entire six states of the South West in one day, starting in Akure, Ondo State, and finishing in Lagos around 8 pm.

“This is a crucial part of the process, and I wish you all the best in your campaign.”

Governor Aiyedatiwa expressed his gratitude for Obasanjo’s visit and words of encouragement.

He acknowledged the former president’s longstanding contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria.

Ayedatiwa described him as a significant and consistent presence in the nation’s history.

The governor’s remark about Obasanjo being “a good recurring decimal in the life of our nation” elicited laughter from the former president, who playfully suggested it could make for an interesting newspaper headline.

Aiyedatiwa also shared some of his personal interactions with Obasanjo over the years.

He highlighted the former president’s humility and leadership qualities despite his military background and high-profile status.

The visit comes at a strategic time, as Governor Aiyedatiwa intensifies his campaign efforts ahead of the gubernatorial election scheduled for Saturday.

