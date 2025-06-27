Obasanjo Urges African Leaders To Cut Waste

Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has once again urged African leaders to drastically cut down on wasteful spending and tackle corruption head-on to achieve the prosperity the continent aspires to.

Speaking on Friday in Abuja at the ongoing 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Afreximbank, Obasanjo stressed that corruption and development are fundamentally incompatible, describing them as “antagonists that do not go together.”

He had earlier, on Wednesday during one of the plenary sessions, identified over-reliance on foreign aid, poor leadership, corruption, and flawed democratic systems as key obstacles hindering Africa’s growth.

Appearing again on Friday, the former president said:

“Corruption and development don’t go together. Don’t deceive yourself. Whichever way you look at it, corruption is a threat to development. It’s a mimic. We found that out the hard way.”

Recalling the dire economic situation he inherited in 1999, Obasanjo said his administration was faced with a staggering debt service burden of $3.5 billion annually—nearly the entire amount available in the national coffers at the time.

“When I took over in 1999, I inherited an empty treasury and a debt service of $3.5 billion every year. Yet, we had to carry out development. I had to go for debt relief at all costs. It took almost five years, but eventually, we succeeded, saving $3.5 billion annually. Still, the debt itself wasn’t going down due to penalties and interest rates,” he said.

He explained that addressing wasteful government spending was one of the first steps he took in office.

“We had to stop waste and drastically reduce it. There is a lot of waste in government. You may not be able to eliminate it completely, but you can cut it down significantly,” he noted.

Obasanjo also recounted how his anti-corruption efforts met resistance from the legislature, particularly in the early days of his administration.

“The first bill I sent to the National Assembly was to fight corruption and punish offenders. It stayed there for 18 months. Lawmakers told me that if they passed the bill as I presented it, many of them would have ended up in jail after leaving office,” he revealed.

He further argued that Africa possesses enough internal resources to fuel its development without overly depending on external aid. However, he stressed the need for better policies and discipline to unlock this potential.

“There are resources within Africa that can be mobilised if only we pay attention. External funds also exist, but to access and retain them, we need to stop waste and corruption, adopt sound policies, and create the right incentives. Let the money come in, stay in, and serve its intended purpose,” Obasanjo advised.

He maintained that with proper governance and financial discipline, Africa has the capacity to drive its own growth, attract meaningful investment, and uplift its people.