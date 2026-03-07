Obasanjo, Treasure To The Nation, Says Alaafin

The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1, has described former president Olusegun Obasanjo, as a “remarkable leader,’ ‘a living legend’ and ‘titan of our time,’ whose vision has continued to shape the future.

In a congratulatory message by his Media and Publicity Director, Bode Durojaye, to mark the former president’s 89th birthday, Alaafin noted that Chief Obasanjo’s integrity, and selfless dedication have taught many more than any textbook could.

He said: “Your life is a shining example of courage and resilience, turning trials into triumphs for the people.

Thank you for building a path for our generation to follow. You are indeed a distinguished and quint-essential statesman.

Your unwavering dedication to public service, integrity, and the greater good of the nation serves as a beacon of inspiration to us all.”

The traditional ruler went further to eulogize Chief Obasanjo, saying, “Your Excellency, today we celebrate not just a leader, but a pillar of strength.

Your calm demeanor, wisdom, and selfless commitment to peace and unity have made an indelible mark on our national history.

“Today, we honour a leader whose footsteps echo through trials turned triumphs, and whose vision carries our tomorrow. May the year ahead rise to meet your purpose, drawing our nation nearer to the dawn you so steadfastly pursue.

“With each passing year, your leadership carves a deeper legacy in our hearts and the chapters of our history. May this birthday renew your strength, invigorate your spirit, and illuminate the path you lead.

We celebrate not only the accomplishments of the past but the possibilities of the future. Wishing you the happiest of birthdays, hope this becomes the best one you’ve had.

“Your tireless efforts to bridge gaps and foster progress have shaped a better future for generations to come.

A beacon of hope and a pillar of strength; unwavering dedication to the greater good; a man of high ethics and integrity and above all, a treasure to the nation “, Oba Owoade asserted.

Alaafin therefore prayed that as the former president marks another milestone, saying that this year empowers him to keep shaping a better tomorrow.