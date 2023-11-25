Obasanjo To Speak At Society Of Nigerian Achivists’ 40th Annual Conference

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo will declare open the 40th Anniversary and annual conference of the Society of Nigerian Achivists (SNA) holding in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The event is scheduled to hold from Tuesday November 28 to Friday, December 1, 2023 at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria.

According to a statement released by the Secretary of SNA Caretaker Committee, Mrs Grace Temilolu Ikenna, the theme of the event is; “Strengthening Democracy: Recovery, Renewal And Protection Of Records And Archives In Nigeria.” Keynote Speaker at the event is Senator Bamidele Opeyemi (CON), Senate Majority Leader, the Special Guest of honour is Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, while the Lead paper presenter is Professor Alegbeleye G.O, Chairman of SNA Caretaker Committee, Mrs Grace Yemisi Oyebo, was quoted to have said that the event would be attended both physically and virtually by members of the association across the country.

According to her, the event was specially put together by the association to celebrate its 40th Anniversary, saying that it is important for Nigerians to know the importance of keeping records. Oyebo stressed that SNA has been doing its best in educating members of the public on record keeping, especially at this time that the world has gone digital. “This is the best time for Nigerians to embrace record keeping and archives.

So many things are happening everyday and some have happened in the past. If we don’t form the habit of record keeping, then we will have ourselves to blame in the nearest future. “Record keeping is good for planning, development in all areas, expansion and growth. “Nigeria should join the comity of nations that are doing well in this area and we will continue to do our best to promote record keeping and archives,” she said.