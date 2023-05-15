Obasanjo To IGP: You Deserve An Award For Crime Fighting.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba deserves an award for his effort in the fight against the security challenges facing Nigeria Obasanjo said this while giving a keynote address at the National Daily Newspaper Award for Excellence in Lagos at the weekend.

The IGP, Obasanjo, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and 44 other individuals and organisations were given awards for excellent performances in various areas. Obasanjo said for the IGP to be singled out for the “Man of the Year Award” by the company showed that he had done well and urged him to continue to do more.

The ex-military leader said: “For you to be singled out as Man of the Year by the National Daily Award, I believed you deserved it. Your job is not the one that is particularly glamorous and easy to do for a lazy person.

“For the IGP, when thieves attack us, we come to you, when we quarrel with our neighbours, we come to you and you must be ready to answer us, even though we may not show appreciation to you.

“That is why an award like this that singles you out must be appreciated and commended.” On his part, Baba, who spoke with journalists on the sidelines of the event, said the award is a motiva- tion for him and his team to do more.