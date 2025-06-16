New Telegraph

June 16, 2025
Obasanjo To Commission Projects In Zamfara

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is set to commission projects been executed by Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal.

In a statement by the spokesperson for the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the former President will inaugurate the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital on Tuesday.

The statement further noted that, the hospital has been fully renovated and equipped with state-of-the-art facilities by the present administration.

Additionally, the former President will commission major roads in the Gusau GRA which are part of the administration’s urban renewal project.

This according to the statement, is part of Governor Lawal-led administration’s efforts in giving the state a face lift.

