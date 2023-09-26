Obasanjo To Chair Energy Growth, Just Transition Presidential Roundtable

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, will chair the Energy Growth and Just Transition Presidential Roundtable at African Energy Week (AEW) 2023, according to a statement issued on Tuesday, from the African Energy Chamber.

It said that the roundtable was among the efforts to advance dialogue surrounding Africa’s energy future.

It stated that the roundtable would be the largest gathering of energy stakeholders on the continent. It added that its theme is: The African Renaissance: Prioritizing Energy Poverty, People, the Planet, Industrialization and Free Markets.

AEW is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event and will unite African energy policymakers and stakeholders with global investors to discuss and maximize opportunities within the continent’s entire energy industry.

The conference and exhibition is scheduled to take place from October 16-20.

The statement said that Obasanjo’s expertise regarding African economics and energy will be critical for strengthening discussions on Africa’s approach to the energy transition and that his insights will help support deals and decision-making during the event.

It added that Obasanjo will also award the AEW 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award to Namibian President Hage Geingob and Senegalese President Macky Sall while engaging with a strong slate of African and international stakeholders on the future of the continent’s energy sector.

“Faced with a number of development challenges, Africa’s progress to date has largely been driven by individuals such as Obasanjo, who has spearheaded a wave of cooperation and dialogue among African countries and between the continent and global players.

“With a focus on a just and inclusive energy transition, Obasanjo has strongly advocated for a collaborative approach to investment, policy and growth, and continues to put Africa first. Obasanjo’s expertise lies in his experience as Head of State of Nigeria and his work as Chairperson of the African Union (AU) from 2004 to 2006.”

Executive Chairman of the AEC, NJ Ayuk, said “President Obasanjo has shown, time and time again, a dedication to inclusive, sustainable and widespread development in Africa. His efforts to alleviate energy poverty and drive long-term growth have translated into a series of impactful developments across the continent.

“As an African statesman, a distinguished leader and an advocate for Africa’s prosperity, Obasanjo will continue to play a central role in facilitating growth and development in Africa.”