Obasanjo Thumbs Up Julius Berger-AFP Products

A former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has highlighted Nigeria’s rich resources, talents, expertise and opportunities as assets capable of transforming the country’s economy.

Obasanjo stated this at the Design and Build Expo 2024, an initiative of Ecobank Nigeria, which ended in Lagos weekend.

The former Nigerian president who commended the bank for the initiative while urging others to take a cue, also disclosed his ambition to have a house completely designed with made-in-Nigeria furniture products.

Speaking at the Julius Berger-AFP pavilion at the expo, Obasanjo expressed his admiration for the high quality of furniture products on display.

The former president, who was accompanied by the Managing Director of Ecobank, Mobolaji Lawal, and was welcomed to the AFP stand by the General Manager of the furniture company, Oliver Cohnen, said: “I want to have a house completely designed with furniture made in Nigeria like these ones; this is very important to me.

I am impressed with what I am seeing here and I like it so much.” Another visitor to the AFP stand was the Head of SMEs, Partnerships and Collaborations at Ecobank Nigeria, Omoboye Odu, who expressed her enthusiam about the strong lineup of partnerships and exhibitors.

She emphasised Ecobank commitment to deliver a seamless and mutually beneficial experience, provide a platform to showcase cutting edge trends, innovations and sustainable practice across achitecture, construction, building materials and household appliances, engineering and interior design.

She said the the expo served as a prime opportunity for professionals in architecture and building sectors to present and market their products to a broader audience.

The czar of Doyin Industries, Prince Chief Adedoyin, who also visited, was impressed that such beautiful furniture were being produced in Nigeria.

