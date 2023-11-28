Obasanjo Tasks Plateau Elders, PDP Chieftains On Peace, Unity

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on Plateau elders, irrespective of their political and religious affiliations, to chart the way forward towards ensuring enduring peace and unity in the state.

The former President also charged the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains in the state to reconcile their differences, galvanize the party and reposition it to restore its dwindling fortunes.

Obasanjo gave the charge when he received in the audience, a former member of the House of Representatives, Representing Quapan, Mikang and Shendam Federal Constituency Hon. Isaac Kwallu.

According to a Press statement issued, Obasanjo also decried the recent annulment of his election, that of Gov Mufwang, and other PDP lawmakers from the state by the Court of Appeal.

It said that the former President reiterated his earlier reservations about the judgments, but calls on elders from the state to eschew their political differences and chart the way forward for peace to reign in the state.

“Critical stakeholders within and outside the state, irrespective of their political leanings, should step in to ensure that they chart the way forward for enduring peace to reign in Plateau.

“The PDP chieftains in the state chapter should also immediately bury their hatchets and work towards resolving their differences, in the interest of the state, which has suffered too many violent conflicts in the past.

“You’re a young man with a bright political future, I’ve heard your story before. Thank you for finding it necessary to visit me today, I give you my fatherly blessings to go and succeed,” the former President was quoted as saying.

Earlier, Kwallu told the former President that he found it necessary to visit him in his country home, in his capacity as an elder statesman, to get his fatherly blessings and impartation with some word of wisdom.

He described Obasanjo as the cornerstone of Nigeria’s history and democracy, a world leader, national hero, patriot, living legend and oracle, whose word could only be ignored at one’s peril.

The former lawmaker thanked Obasanjo for creating time from his tight schedule to grant him an audience and prayed to God to grant him long life to continue to bless the younger generation.