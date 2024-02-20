Obasanjo Seeks Laws On Organ Harvesting, Donors, Patients

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday, called on the National Assembly for urgent legislative support for a new bill to support people with kidney disease.

He also appealed to relevant security bodies to help with necessary laws on emerging organ harvesting and trafficking in Nigeria, especially with regard to cadaveric donations.

Obasanjo spoke at the 36th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the National Association of Nephrology with the theme: “Optimizing Dialysis Therapy To Prolong Survival”, held at the main Auditorium of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Obasanjo highlighted four areas to address the burden and challenges in the management of kidney disease, even as he noted that several strategies could be followed at the same time.

He said “From available reports, 1 out of 7, that is, about 15% of adult Nigerians have kidney failure which cannot be reversed and is life-threatening if left untreated.

“I have also been informed that the prevalence of kidney failure in Africa is higher than anywhere else in the world as an average African is 4 times more likely to develop kidney problems than a Caucasian or Mediterranean race.”

Obasanjo stated that causes of the disease include “hypertension, diabetes, kidney infections, genetic, habitual consumption of undefined herbal medications, and chronic analgesic abuse among a list of causes.

The burden of chronic kidney disease is further exacerbated by the high prevalence of these risk factors. Late presentation is also a problem which further leads to increased morbidity and mortality.”

He noted that treatment must start with prevention and a healthy lifestyle, while, “in severe cases, apart from drugs, intervention by way of machine treatment (dialysis) or outright replacement (transplantation) are the way out.”

Obasanjo maintained that “we also need to invest in local production of dialysis consumables to bring down the cost of dialysis care. Supporting dialysis and transplantation services for children not only improves health outcomes but also reduces the need for Nigerians to seek these services abroad, saving foreign exchange.

“It fosters trust in the government, encourages local production of medications and dialysis materials, creates employment, and enhances the country’s visibility in international healthcare organizations. Ultimately, strengthened policies can prevent unnecessary deaths, improve healthcare access, and boost the nation’s healthcare infrastructure.”

To address the burden and challenges in the management of kidney disease, Obasanjo called for increased awareness and education; expansion of healthcare infrastructure, early detection and diagnosis among others.

“There is urgent need for legislative support in terms of a new bill to support affected persons.

“Lastly, organ trafficking is an emerging issue in our environment and I want to plead with agencies concerned to help in examining relevant laws, especially with regards to cadaveric donations taking cognizance of our peculiar cultural and societal idiosyncrasies and also laws guiding organs to be harvested from living donors,” Obasanjo said.