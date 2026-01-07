Obasanjo Reveals How Labour Reforms Ended Foreign Grip On Unions, Hails Sunmonu @85

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed that Nigeria’s organised labour was once a battleground for Cold War intelligence influence, with rival trade unions allegedly funded by the Soviet Union’s KGB and the United States’ CIA, before decisive state reforms ended foreign control.

Obasanjo made this disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja while delivering a keynote tribute at the 85th birthday celebration and book launch of one time Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Hassan Sunmonu, Memoirs of an African Trade Union Icon: Organise, Don’t Agonise.

He said the situation posed a serious threat to national sovereignty and informed his decision, as military head of state, to restructure the labour movement into a single, independent organisation owned and funded by Nigerians.

According to Obasanjo, the labour reforms implemented through a legal process led by Justice Adebiyi resulted in the birth of the NLC, with its leadership elected without government imposition.

Sunmonu emerged as the first elected president of the congress, marking what Obasanjo described as a turning point in Nigeria’s industrial relations history.

He said: “I have a few stories to tell about him, which I believe I should tell, because I may not have any other occasion to tell it.

“As far as you remember, when Gooduck was leading one of the two major labour then Adebola, these two labour organizations are Nigerian labour organizations but they were not announced or funded by Nigeria.

“I don’t know if you know that, but that was the reality. One was being financed by KGB that is the truth and the other one was being financed by CIA, that was the truth and then I came on the scene.

“I needed a Nigerian labour union organized by Nigeria, controlled by Nigeria, financed by Nigeria. So I decided there was going to be a labour union reform and I think the man I put in charge is Justice Adebiyi and Hassan was one of those who was forefront to ask, what do I know about labour that I’m asking for reform? What is my business?

“Of course, I don’t know anything about labour but I know that I wanted a Nigerian labour organization organized by Nigeria, headed by Nigeria, and funded by Nigeria.

“When Justice Adebiyi finished his job and we reformed the labour and party law establishing NLC, what happened? Without government’s hand, they elected their leader and Hassan became the first leader they elected. I don’t know how I felt at that time, but I felt comfortable.”

According to Obasanjo, Sunmonu’s emergence balanced independence and responsibility, noting that while government and labour had to work together, labour leadership also had to openly challenge authority to retain workers’ trust.

Obasanjo recalled advising Sunmonu to criticise him publicly after private meetings to avoid perceptions of compromise, a strategy he said helped preserve credibility and industrial stability.

“For that period, there was relative peace and he managed his own side, I managed my own side and the labour union started going from strength to strength.”

The former president said the reforms introduced a compulsory funding structure that ensured steady union finances while completely shutting out foreign backers, effectively ending KGB and CIA influence in Nigeria’s labour affairs.

He added that the outcome was a stronger, more cohesive labour movement that enjoyed relative industrial peace and steady institutional growth.

Beyond Nigeria, Obasanjo credited Sunmonu with exporting Nigerian labour leadership to the African continent and the global stage, particularly through his work in Ghana, which positioned Nigerian organised labour as a reference point across Africa.

“Hassan is the one who took labour beyond the Nigerian border. He took it to Africa, he made it continental and by making it continental, he made it global.

“Once again, Hassan, I want to, on this occasion, congratulate you and commend your effort. Because, for the first time, Nigerian labour was out in front as Africa.”

Obasanjo praised Sunmonu’s legacy as second only to labour icon Pa Michael Imoudu, describing him as the figure who consolidated, expanded and internationalised the movement.

He said Sunmonu’s memoir captured a pivotal era in Nigeria’s political and labour history, adding that his decision to write the foreword was driven by conviction rather than courtesy, as he commended Sunmonu for laying foundations that continue to shape trade unionism in Nigeria and beyond.

“When Hassan asked me to write a foreword for his book, I said I will write it as I really feel. So I wrote it and sent it to him.

“I thought he would tear it and throw it away, but he did not. He then called me and said, well, you’ve written something good. I said, well, I wrote what I believe you deserve.

“And, of course, what I wrote is what he deserved. Once again, thank you and thank you for bearing with me, for being with me,” the former President added