Obasanjo Restates Support For Nigerian Engineers

Former President of Nigeria, Engr. (Chief) Olusegun Obasanjo, PhD, GCFR, FNSE, has reiterated his unwavering support for the engineering profession at both the branch and national levels.

Chief Obasanjo made this known while receiving the President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, during her historic one-day official visit to the Abeokuta Branch of the Society on August 19, 2025.

During the courtesy visit to his residence in Abeokuta, the NSE President highlighted the modest achievements of her administration and used the opportunity to formally invite the former Head of State to the upcoming International NSE Conference in Ibadan.

In response, Engr (Chief) Obasanjo expressed appreciation for the visit, and assured the NSE President of his attendance at the conference and the society of his continued support in strengthening the engineering profession as a driver of national development.

Earlier in the day, the NSE President was warmly received at the Abeokuta Branch Secretariat by the Branch Chairman, Engr. Olumayowa Ayodeji Idowu, FNSE, who described the occasion as both a privilege and a blessing.

He emphasized that the visit was highly symbolic as it reaffirmed the strong bond between the National Secretariat and the Branch, while reflecting the President’s commitment to engaging directly with members across the country. He praised NSE President’s visionary, inclusive, and innovative leadership, which he noted continues to inspire Engineers nationwide.

The Branch Chairman also celebrated the NSE President, describing her trailblazing achievements as inspirations for generations to come.

He reaffirmed the Branch’s loyalty to her administration and commitment to advancing engineering excellence, supporting national development, and improving member welfare.

The visit concluded with renewed assurances of collaboration and unity, leaving members inspired and proud of the growing impact of the NSE under the leadership of Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE.