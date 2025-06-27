Obasanjo: Reliance On Foreign Aid, Corruption Stifle Africa’s Progress

Over reliance on foreign aid, corruption, poor leadership and a flawed democratic system hurdles preventing the African continent from attaining its prosperity, Nigeria’s former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, said on Thursday.

Specifically, he said Nigeria was a potentially great nation gifted with immense resources but remains shackled by corruption, ignorance, and a persistent dependence on foreign assistance.

Sharing his perspectives on the continent’s pace of progress at the 32nd Annual Meeting of Afreximbank in Abuja, Obasanjo said Africa’s so-called ‘lions, its most populous and resource rich countries have failed to achieve meaningful growth weighed down by systemic inefficiencies and misguided governance.

The two – time Nigeria’s leader said Nigeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and South Africa ought to be leading the continent’s development charge given their demographic, resource, or economic strengths. Instead, he pointed out that these countries have continued to record retarded growth.

He singled out Egypt which he said recorded notable progress, while other nations he said had either regressed or stagnated over the past three decades, often taking two steps forward and one step back.

Referring to the stagnated nations as ‘lions’ that are not moving economically or politically enough to uplift smaller or less endowed African states, he was pessimistic of Africa nations recording tangible progress unless they take drastic measures. He said the potential for collective African progress remains dim unless these key countries begin to show meaningful growth and leadership.

Obasanjo criticised the prevailing trend among African leaders of seeking foreign loans and aid instead of harnessing the continent’s internal wealth and capacity.

“We all rush to China to borrow $20 billion, yet one African country alone has the capacity to generate that kind of money domestically.

But we won’t because we’re addicted to foreign help. That is not how we will move forward,” he said. He blamed this failure on a fundamental lack of economic literacy among African leaders, arguing that many do not grasp the workings of the global economy and are therefore ill-equipped to position their countries competitively.