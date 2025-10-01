Obasanjo Raises Alarm Over Nigeria’s Population

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday raised an alarm over Nigeria’s population growth, warning that if not tackled, it could cause serious consequences.

Speaking in Sokoto State at the inauguration of the Bakhita ICT Centre at the Catholic Secretariat, Obasanjo explained the importance of education and knowledge as tools for national development.

The former Nigerian leader also called on Nigerians to embrace the nation’s unity in diversity and resist external narratives that misrepresent the country.

He commended Bishop Hassan Matthew Kukah for spearheading the ICT project. Obasanjo described it as a facility for all Nigerians, irrespective of religion, ethnicity, or gender.

“By the year 2050, people like the Sultan will be here. I am not praying to be here 25 years from now.

“We will have the problem of 400 million Nigerians that have to be provided with food, work, and that have to be satisfied. If we fail to prepare for that, Boko Haram of today will be child’s play. We have to take care of it now.

“If our diversity is taken along with good governance, with everybody being included, then we will get there. Not only will we be respected, we will be counted among the leading nations of the world.”

Also speaking, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, appreciated Obasanjo for gracing the occasion and urged Nigerians to emulate his dedication to promoting unity.

He emphasised the urgent need for Nigerians to unite in addressing security challenges and fostering development.