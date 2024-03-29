Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Olubadan Family

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun. Recall that Oba Balogun joined his ancestors on March 14 aged 82. Obasanjo described the deceased as a personal friend.

The ex-military leader Obasanjo said: “The late Olubadan was not a foreigner to me, he was my friend and it is my duty to pay this visit to his family. He carried the position very well, he was ‘Gbobaniyi’. “Naturally, we would have loved him to be around us for much longer time, but God knows best.

“As it is said in Yoruba that ‘o wuni ka jeran pe lenu, oofa ona ofun o je’ that’s as much as we want to hold the meat in our mouth, the drawer from our oesophagus won’t allow us. “God knows best. Assuming that death did not come when it came but a worse thing happened, what could have been our reaction? We thank God for him; it is not how long, but how well.”