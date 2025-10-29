Obasanjo, Osinbajo, Abiodun Bid Farewell As Kolade Laid To Rest

Political leaders, diplomats, traditional rulers, clerics, captains of industry, and public servants yesterday showered Dr Christopher Kolade with tributes as he was laid to rest in Lagos. The former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom passed away on October 8 aged 92.

The Eucharistic Service in his honour at St. Peter’s Church, Faji, Lagos, was attended by former President Olusegun Obasanjo; ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun; one-time Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker Olorunnimbe Mamora, and representatives of the Oba of Lagos Oba Oba Rilwan Akiolu.

His remains were later interred in a private ceremony attended by close family members and associates. In his sermon, the Bishop of Ilesha Diocese Rt. Rev. Dapo Ashaju described the deceased as “a man whose faith guided his work, whose words built people, and whose life glorified God”.

He said: “Successful countries around the world have been privileged to have people like Sir Kolade at the helm of affairs — men of truth, diligence, and moral strength. “Nigeria needs more of such leaders, guided by conscience and committed to the common good.”