Obasanjo, Obi Mourn Business Mogul, Dozie

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday expressed regret over the death of renowned business mogul, Chief Pascal Dozie, describing him as one of the country’s most undaunted entrepreneurs.

Similarly, the Labour Party Presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi, also mourned Dozie. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the elder statesman, entrepreneur, and banker died at the age of 85.

However, Obasanjo in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, issued in Abeokuta yesterday, said the news of the passing of late Dozie, who died early yesterday, was received with sadness but we still give gratitude to God. He said: “I am grateful to God because of his life well spent in the service of our fatherland.”

Meanwhile, Obi, a former governor on Anambra State, in his condolence message posted on his X handle, expressed his sadness over the demise of the business mogul. Obi said: “I am deeply saddened this morning by the news of the passing of Dr Pascal Dozie, a man I held in high esteem.

“I met him during the formation of Diamond Bank and later MTN Nigeria, and throughout our collaboration, I came to know him as a true gentleman and a teacher who always sought the good of all.

“His legacy as a banker and an entrepreneur stands as a testament to his vision, leadership and commitment to excellence which inspired countless individuals and businesses.”

