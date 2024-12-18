Obasanjo: Nigerians Need Leaders That Will Manage Economy

Share

Nigeria’s former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has called on Nigerians to pay attention to the country’s leadership recruitment process, saying we need leaders that will manage the country’s economy.

Obasanjo who made this plea in an interview with News Central said the country needs a leader who would manage the economy of the nation into prosperity and not to the benefit of his families and cronies.

The former Nigerian leader said that the country’s difficult journey to prosperity was a result of poor leadership, urging Nigerians to pay attention to leadership as not everyone has the potential to be a good leader.

READ ALSO

“Rather than manage the economy and prosperity of the nation for all. They manage it for themselves and their kits and kin.

“Leadership is not a thing that will be controlled, and not everybody is given to it. So when we identify leadership, we should appreciate it and use it to good advantage.

“Public sector, whether it’s in diplomacy or even in the church and the mosque, wherever we find a good leader, we should make use of that good leader to achieve maximum, maximum,” he said.

Obasanjo continued, “We take two steps forward. We take one sideways and take two or three backwards. That can get us far. Follow. Leadership should be something we pay attention to. What do you say of a Nigerian president who came to office without a plan?”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"