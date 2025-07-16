Obasanjo: Nigeria Needs Responsible Constitution Operators

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that what Nigeria needs may not necessarily be a perfect constitution, but rather responsible operators who uphold and implement its provisions with integrity.

Obasanjo, in a goodwill message to the National Constitutional Summit organised by the Eminent Patriots of Nigeria in Abuja on Wednesday, emphasized that a nation’s constitution must reflect the history, components, and aspirations of its people.

Represented at the event, Obasanjo noted that no constitution is perfect, but warned that even the best constitutional frameworks can be undermined by poor leadership.

“Whatever the strength or weakness of a constitution, the most important issue, in my understanding and experience, is the role of the operators of that constitution,” he said.

He lamented that the Nigerian Constitution, like others across Africa, has often been distorted and perverted by those entrusted with its implementation.

“From my experience in operating the Constitution, I will be the first to point out some areas that need amendment,” he said. “But no matter what is done to the Constitution, if the operators remain unchanged and continue in the same manner, the welfare and well-being of Nigerians will continue to be sacrificed on the altar of selfishness, corruption, impunity, and total disregard for constitutional order, decency, morality, integrity, and honesty.”

Obasanjo stressed the need to focus more on leadership values, arguing that only through upright operators can Nigeria achieve good governance and constitutional reform.

“When we get the right operators, they will give us the amended or new Constitution that brings every Nigerian a sense of belonging as a stakeholder in the Nigerian project,” he added.

Also speaking at the summit, former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Obong Victor Attah, called for a return to true federalism, insisting that the current system leans heavily towards unitarism.

Attah, who is the Leader of the South-South Region and Chairman of The Compatriots, said the proposed new constitution must restore sovereignty to the Nigerian people.

“True federalism must guarantee maximum autonomy to the federating units,” he asserted, stressing the need for inclusiveness, fairness, and justice in governance.

He proposed key reforms, including a unicameral legislature, appointment of ministers from elected representatives only, and the introduction of recall mechanisms and sanctions for non-performing public officials.

Attah also advocated for an end to political impunity and money-driven elections.

“Elections must be driven by ideas and integrity, not money,” he said. “Party leadership must grow from within. Impunity must end. Transparency must begin.”

He warned that failure to embrace change could lead to irreversible fragmentation of the country.

“Nigeria’s unity will only be preserved through fairness and justice, not force or fear,” Attah said. “If we miss this opportunity, the next chapter may be one of irreversible fragmentation.”

“Let this summit be a strident call for a new beginning. Let The Patriots be remembered as the spark that reignited the flame of sovereignty. Let Nigeria be reborn, not just as a country, but as a true nation,” he concluded.