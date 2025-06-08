Share

Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of two revered Nigerian patriots, former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Muhammed Uwais, and renowned scholar and elder statesman, Professor Jubril Aminu.

In his condolence message released on Sunday by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo described the late Justice Uwais and Professor Aminu as distinguished figures whose contributions to Nigeria’s development remain indelible.

The former Nigerian leader conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased in separate letters addressed to both households.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Justice Uwais passed away at the age of 88 on Friday.

Prior to his death, he served as the Chief Justice of Nigeria from May 29, 1999, to June 12, 2006. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in fortifying judicial independence and reinforcing the rule of law in Nigeria.

Obasanjo praised Uwais as an exemplary jurist and elder statesman who helped shape Nigeria’s legal and democratic foundation.

“The death of the eminent jurist Justice Uwais marks the end of a glorious life spent largely in the judicial service of his fatherland,” Obasanjo wrote. “Nigeria will certainly miss his exemplary leadership and commitment to the rule of law.”

The former President noted that Justice Uwais played a critical role in crafting Nigeria’s democratic Constitution, which guided his administration from 1999 to 2007.

“As Chairman of the Coalition of African Jurists and Electoral Reform Committee under President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, his commitment to justice and good governance was unmatched,” Obasanjo added.

Professor Jubril Aminu, who died on Thursday at the age of 85, was celebrated by Obasanjo as one of Nigeria’s most outstanding elder statesmen. A distinguished cardiologist, academic, and diplomat, Aminu’s extensive service to the nation spanned across key sectors, including education, petroleum, and foreign affairs.

“Professor Aminu had no doubt come a long way in his multi-faceted career,” Obasanjo wrote. “He was a renowned academic, Federal Minister of Education, and later Petroleum and Mineral Resources under General Ibrahim Babangida’s administration.”

Obasanjo also recalled Aminu’s role as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States from 1999 to 2003, where he significantly contributed to restoring Nigeria’s international image.

“His service complemented our administration’s efforts to rebrand Nigeria on the global stage. As a two-term Senator for Adamawa Central, he left a legacy of goodwill, competence, and dedication.”

As Nigeria mourns the loss of these two giants, Obasanjo urged the nation to draw inspiration from their lives and uphold the values they embodied — justice, patriotism, and selfless service.

“We commiserate with their families and the good people of Adamawa State. May God, in His infinite mercy, grant them eternal rest and comfort the bereaved,” he concluded.

