Obasanjo Mourns Ex-Minister, Ogbeh

Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Saturday, expressed sadness over the passing of former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and ex-National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Audu Ogbeh.

In a condolence message issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo described the late Minister as a peace-loving, unassuming, committed patriot and a firm believer in democracy and participatory governance.

The former Nigerian leader described Ogbeh as “A man whose political career stretched from the military era through the present democratic dispensation.

The statement reads, “To this extent, he was the Deputy Speaker in the Plateau House of Assembly in the 1970s, Minister of Communications from 1982 to 1983, Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from 2001 to 2005, and Minister of Agriculture and Food Security from 2015 to 2019. All of these serve as evidence of his faith in the prospects of participatory politics.

“Ever since, he has built for himself an impressive profile of immense goodwill and affection among his people as a frontline politician and community leader.

“Chief Audu Ogbeh will be missed for his unwavering commitment to politics, governance, and democracy, as he made significant contributions to the re-establishment of democracy in Nigeria.

“His place will be very difficult to fill within his community, the state, the party, and the nation. May God console his wife and the entire family. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”