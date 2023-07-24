Obasanjo: Most Nigerian Leaders Are Empty, Lack Understanding Of Public Office

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday declared that many Nigerian leaders are “empty” and lack adequate “knowledge and understanding” of the position they are occupying.

Obasanjo said, many Nigerians would weep for the country over the level of the emptiness of the leaders as far as development issues are concerned.

The Special Assistant to Obasanjo on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi in a statement in Abeokuta on Monday said the former President made the disclosure in his keynote address presented via video recording at the launch of the book “RECLAIMING THE JEWEL OF AFRICA” written by former Minister, Olusegun Aganga in Abuja.

Obasanjo lamented that most of the leaders in positions lacked the knowledge and understanding of the position craving for, declaring, “you will weep for your nation over their level of emptiness as far as development issues are concerned.”

On the call for reforms, Obasanjo in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi noted that, “Reforms yes, total dismantling is destructive and retrogressive.

The former President argued that total dismantling of the country’s reforms would be retrogressive and destructive.

He therefore tasked new leaders of the country to unlock and remove the impediment to Nigeria’s attainment of “its divine stature and status and being kept a Lilliputian.”

He observed that in the book, “adequate emphasis is not placed on leadership as the crucial and critical defining and decisive factor in determining the shape, form, direction, speed, content and trajectory of development for any human organisation and especially for a nation like Nigeria.

To him, “Leadership is the key to unlock and remove the impediment to Nigeria’s attainment of its divine stature and status and being kept a Lilliputian.

“With leadership issue resolved in terms of character, attributes, value, virtue, orientation, performance and love of humanity with love and fear of God, all other things will be given in terms of achievement and Nigeria will become a Giant in the Sun. We then move from potentiality to actuality.”

He stated that most of the country’s leaders, “If you ask why they want to be in the position they are craving for, you will weep for your nation over their level of emptiness as far as development issues are concerned.

“What do they understand for peace, security, stability, predictability, development, growth and progress to be actualised? I believe that peace, security, democracy and prosperity must be taken together,” he stated.

On his relationship with the book author, Obasanjo noted that Segun was among some Nigerians in the country and in Diaspora that stood out best in their character, professions, attributes, performance and reputation in all walks of life. With such men and women, why are we underperforming at home,” he wondered

“For now, I say without equivocation that Olusegun Aganga stands out as one of the best in these categories of best performers – home and away.

“None of them is perfect nor a saint but all those that I have so recruited particularly from the diaspora have performed creditably well in government.

“Segun Aganga is one of them. So is Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Lesley Obiora, Akin Adesina, Rilwanu Lukman and Bayo Ogunlesi. There are others who secured international appointments after their services at the national level under my watch. Among such distinguished ones are: Amina Mohammed, Babatunde Osotimehin, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Oby Ezekwesili and Akin Adesina after he had initially been encouraged by me to serve at home.”

The former President recommend the book to Nigeria’s current leaders at the national and subnational levels in all walks of life, stressing “the huge task of nation-building demands a whole-of-the-society approach.

“Those in the academia and researchers would also find the book quite useful as it contains a lot of evidence-based facts and data.

Obasanjo once again, congratulated the book author “for making this highly impressive contribution to the body of knowledge on Nigeria’s development annals.

“You are welcome to the league of authors on Nigeria’s development endeavours. I hope this will not be your last publication.”