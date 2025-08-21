Obasanjo, Mbah, Bianca-Ojukwu, Others For Justice Nnamani Book Presentation

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo will on Friday, August 29, 2025, chair the presentation of a book in honour of the late Justice Augustine Nnamani in Enugu. He will also deliver the keynote address.

The event, billed to hold at The Dome, International Conference Centre, Enugu, will be hosted by Governor Peter Mbah, with Prof. Agu Gab Agu as editor-in-chief of the book.

Renowned constitutional lawyer, Prof. Mike Ozekhome (SAN), will deliver the guest lecture, while Prof. Gozie Ogbodo, Rector of the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, will review the book.

Other dignitaries expected include the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu; Senator Osita Ngwu (Enugu West), and Senator Kevin Chukwu (Enugu East), among others.

The highlight of the event will be a panel discussion on The Nigerian Question.

Justice Nnamani’s illustrious career left a lasting imprint on Nigeria’s jurisprudence. Born on August 8, 1934, in Agbani, he studied law at the London School of Economics, where he earned a Ph.D. in Constitutional Law before being called to the Gray’s Inn in 1962 and enrolled as a Legal Practitioner in Nigeria in 1966.

He served as Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice from December 1976 before his appointment as Justice of the Supreme Court in 1979 by then Head of State, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. Notably, he was one of only two Nigerians appointed directly from the Bar to the Supreme Court.

Justice Nnamani was conferred with the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 1978 and made landmark contributions to constitutional development, including the Land Use Act of 1978, the establishment of the Legal Aid Council, and Nigeria’s transition to civil rule in 1979.

He died on September 22, 1990, before he could ascend to the position of Chief Justice of Nigeria.