Obasanjo, Makinde, Umahi, Others Storm Osun For Adeleke’s 2nd Anniversary

Osogbo, the Osun State capital, will play host to dignatories like former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, Minister of Aviation, Barrister Festus Keyamo, Minister of Works, David Umahi, former Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt Honourable Olubunmi Eteh, national stakeholders as well as prominent indigenes of Osun, as Governor Ademola Adeleke, marks his second year in office.

New Telegraph recalls that Governor Adeleke was sworn in as the 6th elected governor of Osun, on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

As the governor began the celebration of two years of his administration in office, activities have been lined up for the event which began on Friday, November 22 with Jumma’at service at Osogbo Central Mosque.

Speaking on the importance of the event, the Secretary to the Osun State Government, Honourable Teslim Igbalaye who chaired the committee saddled with the responsibility of the three-week programme hinted that various completed projects would be commissioned.

Addressing a press conference, Igbalaye said former President Olusegun Obasanjo will lead other dignitaries to Inaugurate Okefia -Lameco dual carriage road.

Igbalaye reaffirmed that the administration of Adeleke has delivered his Four-year mandate within two years in office.

According to him, the last two years of Governor Adeleke’s administration have been quite eventful and extraordinary in the life of Osun state, noting that the state has witnessed an unprecedented turnaround across all sectors in line with the Five-point Agenda of the governor.

Igbalaye confirmed that the two-year anniversary will be marked with different programmes from the commissioning of projects, media engagement, prayer sessions, and novelty matches, among others, from November 22 to late December 2024.

He also announced that the state government will disburse a 1.8 billion naira Bond to pensioners on Monday, November 25, 2024, at the Local Government Service Commission, while the presentation of state awards to deserving indigenes will hold the same day at the Adolak Event Centre.

According to the Committee Chairman, the commissioning of Old Garage-Okefia-Lameco Road by General (Chief) Olusegun Obasanjo will hold on Tuesday, November 26, 2024.

He explained that the Osun State government under Governor Adeleke will use this period to showcase to the public what his administration has done in the last two years and what intends to do in the remaining year of his government.

According to SSG who said the anniversary is not a campaign for a second term in office, said the unprecedented performance of the Governor which will be officially shown to the public will make people to adjudge him and give him a second chance.

“We are not using this anniversary as the campaign for 2026. We are using it to showcase what the administration has done in the last two years. This is the time to let the public know what the government has done.

“This is not time to campaign, when the time for the campaign comes, the performance of the Governor will speak for itself.”

Igbalaye applauded the media support before and during the emergence of Adeleke as the governor of Osun State, describing the media as their “friends, allies, and advisers”.

He also commended the media’s commitment to good governance and the delivery of democratic dividends in Osun State.

Speaking, the Special Assistance to the Governor on Special Duties, Mr BT Salam said the ongoing flyover in Osogbo has cost the administration over 10.8billion Naira

He added that the government of Governor Ademola Adeleke has been transparent in managing the state funds saying every money spent on many ongoing projects is in public glare for everyone to see.

The information commissioner, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi while speaking said about 74 indigenes of the state who have excelled in their various field endeavors and were clearly selected will be honoured as part of activities marking the 2nd year anniversary.

