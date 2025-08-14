The management of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun State, has given the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Inspector General of Police a seven-day ultimatum to issue an apology over the invasion of its premises last Sunday.

The OOPL management, which issued this warning in a statement on Thursday, said it is seeking N3.5 billion in damages, citing losses suffered by victims of what it described as an unlawful raid, along with harm to the organisation’s image and that of its chief promoter, Olusegun Obasanjo.

The Managing Director of the OOPL, Mr Vitalis Ortese, who spoke to journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State, said the EFCC’s actions were “Unlawful” and “a direct attack on everything the institution represents.”

According to reports, EFCC operatives raided the OOPL premises early on Sunday, arresting 93 suspected internet fraudsters and seizing 18 vehicles along with mobile devices.

Ortese said the OOPL management is committed to exploring all legal options to prevent a recurrence of the incident.

He said, “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and Nigeria Police Force are jointly and severally liable for the deliberate embarrassing and utterly malicious damage occasioned by their invasion of August 9 and 10, 2025, as aforestated.

READ ALSO

“We are fully persuaded that the acts are not only aggravated, unconstitutional, oppressive, capricious and arbitrary, the actions are also clearly actuated by malice against the institution of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library and also of its Chief Promoter, Olusegun Obasanjo, who was Head of State (1976-1979) and President of Nigeria (1999-2007)

“The foregoing actions are clearly calculated not only to oppress and brutalise as well as violate in gross terms, the fundamental and other rights of the more than 100 persons as aforestated; but also calculated to wreak maximum damage on the legitimate, commercial business and financial interests of our Client as well as damage the standing of our Client and its Chief Promoter in the eyes of right thinking members of the public both in Nigeria and internationally.

“We, therefore, demand that a comprehensive investigation be undertaken by all relevant security agencies, with their reports openly published, especially regarding the brutalisation of our patrons who are citizens who had apparently done nothing wrong nor apparently infringed any law other than engaging in a party as allowed under the law

“In particular, it is a notorious fact of public knowledge that Chief Obasanjo and his family, as well as several of his close friends and associates, live and/or reside at the OOPL premises where the sordid events unfortunately occurred.

“That relevant authorities of the Federal Government, particularly the Chairman of the EFCC, on one hand, and the Inspector General of the Nigeria Police Force on the other, both issue separate public apologies to be widely published in all major media platforms, including television, print, as well as social media.”

“That immediate restitution for the damage caused be made to those persons who were arrested and whose vehicles were carted away by the invasion force of the Police and EFCC, as well as for bodily injuries suffered by these persons numbering at least 100; be paid in the amount of at least N1 Billion.

“We also demand that a further N 2.5 billion be paid in token acknowledgement and atonement for the immense damage caused to the reputation, business and our financial reputation as well to the reputation of our Chief Promoter.

“We have engaged legal counsel, security experts, and civil society partners to demand accountability, enforce institutional respect, and protect the rights of our patrons and staff.

“We have further instructed our lawyers that should these demands not be met in full within the next seven days from today, Wednesday August 13, 2025, we shall have no alternative but to proceed to seek redress in a competent court of law without further recourse to the Police and the EFCC; and in which case our demands will not be limited to the foregoing.”