Obasanjo Lauds Gowon’s Secret Plea To Abacha For Clemency

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed gratitude to General Yakubu Gowon (rtd.) for secretly pleading with the late General Sani Abacha to spare him from execution during his imprisonment over an alleged coup plot.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Gowon had during the Plateau Interdenominational Unity Christmas Carols and Praise Festival held at the 10 Commandments Prayer Altar in Jos South LGA, Plateau State made this disclosure.

Gowon recounted how he wrote a personal letter to Abacha, urging him to do good rather than harm as a leader, and sent it through his wife at night to appeal for Obasanjo’s life.

He expressed joy that Obasanjo not only survived but later emerged as Nigeria’s president in 1999.

Reacting the following day at the same event, Obasanjo admitted he was unaware of Gowon’s intervention until the revelation.

While thanking Gowon, he acknowledged the efforts of others worldwide who prayed and appealed for his release during his three-year imprisonment, which ended after Abacha’s death in June 1998.

Obasanjo also praised Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang for his developmental strides and peace-building initiatives in the state, urging him to continue serving the people.

The event, held from Friday to Sunday, was attended by dignitaries, including Governor Mutfwang, former governors Jonah Jang, Joshua Dariye, and Boni Haruna.

Obasanjo’s remarks also reflected on the historical coup of 1975, where he and the late Murtala Mohammed overthrew Gowon’s administration.

