Obasanjo Lauds EcoBank’s ‘Design & Build Expo 2024’

A former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has praised Ecobank for organising the Design and Build Expo 2024.

Speaking at the event, which is taking place at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) in Lagos, Obasanjo called on leaders at all levels to leverage Nigeria’s resources and drive the nation’s economy to new heights.

During his visit, the former President toured the various pavilions showcasing cutting-edge trends, innovations, and sustainable practices in architecture, construction, building materials, household appliances, engineering, and interior design.

He expressed admiration for the high quality of work displayed by the exhibitors. The five-day event, which had as its theme, “Building Nigeria Together,” kicked off on November 27 and will run until December 1, 2024.

Sessions begin daily at 10:00 am, with over 60 exhibitors set to showcase their latest products and innovations. Among the prominent global brands exhibiting are SABA Steel, Nigeria’s largest steel manufacturer; Coleman Wire & Cables, West Africa’s leading cable producer;

Donna Spectre, a key player in indigenous oil and gas logistics; Dulux Paints, a top paint brand in Nigeria; HTL Africa, a forward-thinking architectural firm; ITB Nigeria Limited, a leading construction company in Nigeria and West Africa; and Mota Engil Nigeria, a civil construction giant, among others.

