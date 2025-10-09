Obasanjo, Jonathan, Gowon Absent As Tinubu Chairs Council Of State Meeting

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Council of State at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, with some notable absentees, including former Heads of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd.), former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The meeting, held at the Council Chambers of the State House, had in attendance former Military Presidents Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd.) and Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd.), both of whom joined virtually. Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State also participated online.

All living former Presidents, former Heads of State, Vice Presidents (serving and retired), and former Chief Justices of Nigeria were invited to the meeting.

This is the second Council of State meeting convened by President Tinubu since he assumed office, the first having been held in August 2024.

Among those physically present at the meeting were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume; the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN); serving governors; and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Also in attendance were former Chief Justices of Nigeria, including Justice Tanko Muhammad, Justice Mohammed Belgore, and Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Governors present at the meeting include those of Kwara, Rivers, Enugu, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Borno, Ogun, Sokoto, Edo, Kaduna, and Abia States, among others.

The Council is expected to deliberate on pressing national issues, including the prevailing security challenges across the country and preparations ahead of the 2027 general elections.