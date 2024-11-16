New Telegraph

November 16, 2024
Obasanjo In Kano To Attend Kwankwaso Son’s Wedding

Obasanjo In Kano To Attend Kwankwaso Son's Wedding

…N1M Dowry Paid

Nigeria’s former President, Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday visited Kano State to attend the 2023 Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso and Dahiru Barau Mangal’s wedding ceremony.

Obasanjo who was also meeting his former Vice, Atiku Abubakar and the current Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, was received at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf at about 9.30 am.

Similarly, former Governors, Victor Attah, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Defense Minister, Abubakar Badaru, State Governors, Muhammad Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Almustapha, and a host of others were in attendance at the Engr. Fahad Dahiru Mangal, and Dr. Aisha Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso wedding Fatiha.

The wedding at the Kofar Kudu Emir Palace saw hundreds of dignitaries.

