Obasanjo Holds Stella’s 20th Memorial Service

Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Saturday, commemorated the 20th memorial service of the late former First Lady, Mrs Stella Obasanjo.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the event was held in Abeokuta on October 25th alongside family members and friends.

The service, held at the Chapel of Christ the Glorious King, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, was attended by dignitaries, including former Governors Gbenga Daniel and Ibikunle Amosun.

Speaking with newsmen after the service, Obasanjo stated that he, his family and friends are celebrating Stella’s life of service.

Also speaking at the event, Olumuyiwa Obasanjo, her only child, said his mother would be remembered for her infectious laughter, kindness, and the advice and life lessons she shared.

“She was caring and protective—as an only child, most people understand that—but she was also strict and would not tolerate any deviation from you. So I have kept that in mind, and I have continued to try to live my life that way,” he said.

Correspondingly, John Abebe, younger brother to the late former First Lady, described her as someone who hardly got angry and always wore a smile.

“Sister Stella was somebody you just couldn’t get angry with because she would always smile through everything, every difficulty.

“I remember when my oldest brother passed on; as soon as my sister came from Abeokuta to stay with my parents, everything changed in the house.

“With her smile and the huge encouragement she gave my parents, the grief was reduced.

“So, when I saw this announcement a few days ago, that was what occupied my heart throughout, and I knew that whatever I was going to say today would be based on her smile.

“Olumuyiwa, her son, now in his late 40s, has a 17-year-old daughter and a 12-year-old son, and they are doing very well.

“We miss Stella a lot, because if she had been around, she would have been the mother who would have taken over from my parents,” he said.