Obasanjo Holds Memorial Service For Jimmy Carter

Share

Nigeria’s former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Sunday, held a memorial service for the late United States (US) President, Jimmy Carter.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Jimmy Carter passed away in Plains, Georgia, US, on Sunday, December 29, 2024, at the age of 100.

Following his demise, the former Nigerian leader who is a close ally of Carter holds a memorial service for the former President in his home town in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Meanwhile, Obasanjo had in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Saturday, said he would host the memorial service to honour his friend, who was the 39th US President.

READ ALSO:

It would be recalled that Jimmy Carter was the longest-living United State of America president and the first to reach 100 years of age.

The late former US president, a US Naval Academy graduate, was a member of a Georgia farming family and served as a state senator and governor before defeating incumbent Gerald Ford in a close 1976 presidential election.

Share

Please follow and like us: