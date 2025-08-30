Obasanjo Headlines Launch Of ‘An Engineered Life: Biography Of C.S.O. Akande’

The hall of the prestigious Metropolitan Club, Victoria Island, Lagos, was filled with warmth, nostalgia, and reverence last Saturday as family, friends, dignitaries, and admirers gathered for the official launch of ‘An Engineered Life’, the biography of the late Engr. C.S.O. Akande, CON.

It was more than just a book presentation as the occasion became a celebration of a life defined by discipline, vision, and impact. From the arrival of guests to the closing moments of networking, the event reflected the very values Akande embodied: order, excellence, and community spirit.

Honouring a Legacy

After opening prayers and reflections led by Pastor Rotimi Antonio, followed by a moment of silence in memory of the honoree, Master of Ceremonies (MC), Dr. Leke Oshunniyi, guided proceedings with a balance of humour and solemnity.

Representing the family, Mr. Wole Akande, son of the late Engr. Akande, delivered a heartfelt welcome address, pledging the family’s commitment to keeping their father’s legacy alive.

Mr. Dapo Akande later shared insights into the painstaking research and dedication that went into producing the biography.

In his review of the book, Mr. Seun Oyefeso described ‘An Engineered Life’ as “a masterful documentation of a man whose story reads like a roadmap of service, innovation, and quiet leadership.”

The highlight of the day came when Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, former President of Nigeria and Chairman of the occasion, officially launched the book supported by Major General (Rtd) David Medaiyese Jemibewon, former Governor of Western and Oyo States, and former Minister of Police Affairs of Nigeria.

Reflecting on his personal relationship with Akande, Obasanjo hailed him as “a rare breed of professional and patriot.”

In his keynote remarks, Chief Obasanjo hailed Akande as a patriotic engineer and incorruptible public servant whose dedication helped preserve Nigeria’s unity during the civil war era.

He emphasised the importance of documenting such lives, noting that, “when we fail to tell our stories, we rob the next generation of the wisdom to do better.”

Dignitaries and well-wishers pledged financial and moral support, further underlining the high esteem in which Akande’s legacy is held.

Notable figures in attendance also included: the Emir of Kano and former CBN Governor, Muhammadu Sanusi II; Senator representing the FCT, Senator Ireti Heebah Kingibe; the first elected Governor of Ekiti State and former Minister of Industry and Trade, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo; former Governor of Cross River State, Mr. Donald Duke; former Governor of Delta State, Mr. James Onanefe Ibori; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Defence, Prince Adetokunbo Adeyinka Kayode, SAN; former Minister of State, FCT, Chief Olajumoke Akinjide; former First Lady of Ondo State, Mrs. Olufunke Agagu; the directors of Odu’a Investment Company – Otunba Adesola Osibogun, Otunba Lai Orono and Mr. Segun Okunnu.

Kingibe highlighted Akande’s disciplined upbringing at Government College Ibadan and his groundbreaking engineering career as clear testaments of a legacy worth emulating.

As part of the event, Dr. (Mrs). Kemi Akande-Taiwo and Mrs. Iyabo Akindolie announced the establishment of the Annual Endowment Fund for the Best Science Student of Government College Ibadan — a living tribute to Akande’s lifelong passion for science, engineering, and education.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mr. Wole Akande, son of the late engineer, underscored the importance of documentation as a tool for preserving national memory.

“History and culture matter. If we all wrote our stories, there would be no confusion about who we are. My father’s story is a legacy to remind us of discipline, honesty, and service to family and country,” he said.

He further revealed that a second edition of An Engineered Life is under consideration to incorporate new materials and testimonies that have emerged since the first draft.

With the launch of ‘An Engineered Life’, the remarkable story of Engr. C.S.O. Akande now takes its place in Nigeria’s public memory. More than a biography, it stands as a testament to a man who combined intellect with service, family with community, and discipline with compassion.

As the event drew to a close, one truth lingered in the minds of all present: though C.S.O. Akande may be gone, his engineered life continues to inspire and build bridges across generations.