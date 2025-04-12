Obasanjo Hails Otti’s Performance, Commissions 46.3km Road

Share

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has hailed the performance of Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, describing him as a performer and exemplary leader who has positively impacted the lives of the people.

Speaking during the commissioning of the reconstructed 46.3km Umuahia–Uzuakoli–Akara–Alayi–Abiriba Road, Obasanjo, who reminisced on the terrible condition of the road during his last visit to Abiriba, described Governor Otti as a “miracle worker.”

“You are a man of your word, a goal-getter, a performer. You are a man who says no to what is bad and yes to what is good. You are an example of a true leader,” Obasanjo said.

“You people say you have had leaders before, but one thing you must know is that good leaders don’t come in flocks. When you get a good leader like Alex Otti, make good use of him.

“This road you are talking about I traveled on it to Abiriba. It was hellish. And when I was told that the road you have reconstructed can get me from Umuahia to Abiriba in 45 minutes, I said: this man called Alex Otti is a miracle worker.”

The former President expressed optimism that with Governor Otti’s performance, there is hope that the present challenges facing Nigeria can be overcome.

“I am a witness to what you are doing, and I urge you to keep it up. If you look hard enough, you will see that this governor does not lack a good team.

“All we need is to ensure that at every level, we have the right leaders with the right teams to work with. For me, a political party is just a platform, what matters is the quality of the man. And the quality of Alex Otti is excellent.

“Well, when the time comes for elections, my advice to you is: don’t change a winning horse,” he added.

In his remarks, Governor Alex Otti described the commissioning ceremony as an eloquent testimony of his administration’s resolve to do things differently.

He explained that the completion of the road project would not only reduce travel time for motorists but also lower transportation costs, minimize accident risks, and curb security threats.

“This administration has zero tolerance for shoddy jobs or the kickback culture that enables them,” the governor said.

According to him, the road will facilitate the smooth and safe movement of agricultural produce from rural communities to urban centers, thereby reducing food costs and boosting the economic power of farmers.

“The completion of this road will unlock the full economic potential of this area by making farming attractive to a new generation of young people. It will support job creation and deal a big blow to poverty across several communities.

“By rebuilding strategic public infrastructure like this, we are actively removing barriers that have stunted our people’s productivity for decades. Never again will farmers suffer avoidable losses,” Otti declared.

Earlier in the day, Obasanjo launched the Abia State Formal Sector Health Insurance Scheme and a medical outreach facilitated by the Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation, which included the distribution of hearing aids.

The former President, while commending Governor Otti’s strides in the health sector, declared that Nigeria has the potential for greatness if its leaders serve with patriotism and sincerity.

“Healthcare security, which is what we are doing here today, and health for all, is what led to my establishing the health insurance scheme.

“Nigeria is a potentially great nation. With leaders like you, we will achieve our full potential. So, we are here to launch the Abia State medical outreach and healthcare delivery for all. This is very important,” Obasanjo emphasized.

