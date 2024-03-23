Obasanjo Hails Otti For Repealing Pension Law For Govs

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has commended Abia State Governor, Alex Otti of Abia State for the courage to repeal the law which entitled former Governors and their Deputies of the State to a life time pension and expressed the hope that other Governors would emulate him.

The former President said at the Governor’s country home, Nvosi in Isiala Ngwa South LGA yesterday that the pensions to former Governors and Deputies were outrageous while those of ordinary retired workers in Abia State were in arrears since 2014, describing the act as daylight robbery.

He said: “I watched the television and I saw repealing Abia pensions and I asked you what exactly is this, and you said to me that the pension scheme for former Governors here was too outrageous. “It’s like trouble because it allowed them to have a house in Abuja and elsewhere, and it allowed them to cart away with whatever they can, yet the pensions of ordinary people from 2014 are unpaid. What sort of leadership! You came and said there will be an end to that rascality.

I congratulate you, and I say to you, I hope that your colleagues will follow in your footsteps.” He added: “There is still a lot of work to be done, I said to you, and here you have started, but you should never be tired. Don’t be discouraged; you will be abused, you will be called names but if we have one third of our states doing what should be done, this country will be a different country.”