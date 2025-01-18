Obasanjo Hails Adeleke’s Maturity In Handling Issues Around Proposed Airport Project

Share

Former President Olusegun Obasanjọ has commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for the maturity with which he handled the shenanigans of the opposition designed to frustrate the planned establishment of Osun State International Airport to be located in Akoda, Ede.

The elder statesman gave the commendation while receiving Governor Adeleke at his hilltop Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Chief Obasanjo said he is proud to publicly associate with the Governor considering his achievements in various sectors in just two years.

“They call him a dancer and he has continued to perform even to the amazement of his political opponents,” said Baba Obasanjo.

He thanked Governor Adeleke for not disappointing him, the Osun indigenes and millions of Nigerians who placed so much hope in him as Governor.

The former President called on Governor Adeleke not to stop dancing amidst his sterling performance, saying that he is proud of how he has continued to put Osun on a global pedestal.

On the proposed Osun State International Airport to be cited in Akoda Ede, the former President said he was particularly happy with the way Governor Adeleke handled the shenanigans of the opposition which he described as a calculated attempt to frustrate his efforts.

“Let me first congratulate you for the way you handled the issue of the proposed Airport. They would have frustrated the genuine intention that you have to implement a futuristic development agenda” Baba Obasanjo stated.

Responding, Governor Ademola Adeleke expressed appreciation to the former President for standing by him through thick and thin, noting that on the airport project among others, his government has prioritised inclusiveness, due process and consultations with stakeholders.

Governor Adeleke thanked Chief Obasanjo for his constant wise counsel on matters of governance saying his political detractors have attempted to frustrate his government severally, but could not succeed because he has continued to take wise advice from stakeholders.

The Governor according to a statement signed by by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, was accompanied by the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, Commissioner for Agriculture, Tola Fasheeru and his counterpart from Innovation, Science, Technology and Digital Economy, Dele Ayofe among others.

