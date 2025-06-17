Obasanjo, Gov Inuwa Commission Ultra-Modern Processing Factory In Gombe

Share

…Obasanjo lauds Gombe Gov for establishing Industrial Park, Says Inuwa Planted Seeds of Prosperity

…As Governor Declares Gombe Ready for Global Investment

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, alongside the Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya on Tuesday commissioned a state-of-the-art Seed Processing Factory established by Premier Seed Nigeria Limited at the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, Dadinkowa, Gombe.

The new facility is equipped with cutting-edge technology for the cleaning, grading, treating and packaging of certified, high-quality and climate-resilient seed varieties.

The plant is expected to transform seed supply across the Northeast and Nigeria at large by enabling farmers to access improved seedlings, achieve higher yields, and build resilience to climate change.

Speaking at the event, Chief Obasanjo commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for his foresight and determination in establishing the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, which he described as “A noble initiative and a catalyst for sustainable economic development.”

The former President emphasized the central role of seed in agricultural productivity, noting that “Seed is the most indispensable input in agriculture.

“If you don’t get the seed component right, the entire value chain becomes shaky”.

Obasanjo further noted that the proximity of the Industrial Park to the 40MW Dadinkowa Hydropower Plant positions Gombe advantageously for industrial takeoff, commending Premier Seed for equipping the facility with top-tier machinery capable of delivering quality, certified, climate-smart seeds.

In his remarks, Governor Inuwa Yahaya said the commissioning represents the fulfillment of his administration’s vision for agricultural transformation and industrialization.

“This event marks a significant milestone in our efforts to position Gombe as a leading agro-industrial hub in Nigeria. Premier Seed Nigeria Limited, as the pioneer investor in this Industrial Park, is helping us translate our vision into reality,” the Governor stated.

He appreciated former President Obasanjo for his enduring support to agricultural development and noted that the Dadinkowa Dam and Hydropower projects are among enduring legacies driving Gombe’s industrial ambitions.

Since assuming office in 2019, Governor Inuwa Yahaya said, his administration has introduced far-reaching reforms and invested heavily in infrastructure to create an enabling environment for investment.

These efforts have earned Gombe the top spot in Ease of Doing Business rankings for 2021 and 2022.

Highlighting the scale of investment, he said:“The 1,000-hectare Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park is a bold step in our industrialization agenda.

“Phase One is already yielding results with companies like Premier Seeds leading the way.

“The Park is fully equipped with roads, water supply, electricity, internet connectivity, and all essential support infrastructure.”

He also cited complementary developments such as the 184-hectare Agro-Livestock Development Zone, which will feature an International Grains and Livestock Market, a modern abattoir, an inland dry port, and an integrated agro-processing corridor.

“We are not just commissioning a building,we are unlocking opportunities for job creation, wealth generation, and long-term economic transformation. Gombe State is open for business.”

Managing Director of Premier Seed Nigeria Limited, Mr. Ibitoye Oyewale, said the factory is the result of a collaborative effort between Premier Seeds and Propcom+, a UK-funded programme that supports climate-smart agriculture.

Country Director of Propcom+, Dr. Abiye Ode, described the project as a critical milestone.

“This commissioning is in line with President Tinubu’s 12-point agenda on food security and Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s vision of transforming Gombe’s agricultural economy.

Director-General of the National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC), Hon. Futuhu Mohammed, commended Premier Seeds’ initiative, stating that the council will continue to ensure all seeds produced and distributed in Nigeria meet federal quality standards.

He noted the facility’s commissioning supports the Federal Government’s strategy to transform agriculture into a major employer and economic driver.

In his welcome address, Gombe State Commissioner for Trade, Investment and Tourism, Nasiru Mohammed Aliyu, said the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park was conceived by Governor Inuwa Yahaya to position Gombe as an industrial hub, generate employment, and boost the state’s economy.

“With over N22 billion already invested and 85% of the Park’s infrastructure completed, Gombe is ready to host Nigeria’s next wave of industrial investors,” he added.

Share