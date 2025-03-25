Obasanjo Foundation To Provide Hearing Aids To 1,000 Beneficiaries

Share

No fewer than 1,000 individuals with hearing impairments will receive free hearing aids from the Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation in partnership with the Abia State Ministry of Health.

The expanded health outreach, Sound Intervention Hearing Mission 2025, will be launched in the State on April 2, according to the Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu.

Christened “So Nigerians May Hear,” the medical mission will provide hearing aids to 1,000 people with hearing impairments, significantly improving their auditory faculties and overall quality of life.

Kanu also announced that Governor Alex Otti will, on the same day, launch the Formal Sector Health Insurance Scheme, which he described as a milestone achievement for the Abia State Ministry of Health.

Providing further details, the Commissioner for Health, Enoch Ogbonnaya Uche, affirmed that the government has approved the launch of the health insurance scheme and emphasized that the outreach program will be comprehensive, offering direct healthcare services to all residents in need of medical intervention across the State.

He revealed that the program would extend across all 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs), starting from Aba South LGA.

“After the flag-off on April 2, which also marks the official launch of the formal sector health insurance scheme, residents in the area will receive free medical consultations. On April 3, the team will move to Aba to continue the outreach,” he said.

Uche noted that the government is aware of the rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and cancer, which pose serious risks to longevity and quality of life.

Consequently, Governor Otti has directed the Ministry of Health to incorporate health education on lifestyle modifications into the program, ensuring that people receive vital information to make informed choices about their health.

Expressing gratitude for Abia State’s inclusion in the Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation’s initiative to provide 10,000 free hearing aids nationwide, Uche urged those with hearing impairments to take advantage of the opportunity.

He advised potential beneficiaries in Umuahia to visit FMC Umuahia or Abia Specialist Hospital, Aba Road, for registration and medical tests.

Those in Aba should go to ABSUTH, while residents of Abia North can visit Ohafia or Isuikwuato General Hospital.

Where these facilities are unavailable, individuals can inquire at the nearest primary or secondary healthcare center for guidance.

“Hearing aids will be distributed free of charge,” he assured.

