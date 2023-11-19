Obasanjo, Fayemi, Tambuwal, Lamido, Others Lead Discussions On Liberal Democracy For Africa

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo will on Monday flag off a high-level consultation on rethinking Western Liberal Democracy for Africa.

The two-day event will hold within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The Special Assistant to Obasanjo on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta on Sunday.

According to Akinyemi, the former President will present a keynote address on “Rethinking Western Liberal Democracy for Africa” at the event which is being organised by Africa Progress Group (APG).

The first part of the session will include presentations from the academic environment, while the second session will have presentations from immediate and past State governors and ministers from Nigeria.

Speakers at the event will include former Governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke, former Deputy Governor of Osun State and former Minister of Defence, Erelu Olusola Obada, former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi and former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido.

Others are former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aminu Tambuwal, former Minister of Police Affairs, Mallam Adamu Maina Waziri, former Aviation Ministers, Dr Kema Chikwe and Osita Chidoka, Dr Sarah Jibril, Deputy Governor of Osun State, Kola Adewusi, Senator Abdulhamid Ahmed, Kafilat Ogbara, Nze Ozichukwu F. Chukwu and former Minister of Finance, Senator Nenadi Usman,

On Tuesday, the former President will also give his remark on “Rethinking Western Liberal Democracy in Africa: Crafting a Sustainable Model for Africa – Content and Context.