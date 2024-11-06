Obasanjo Eulogizes Late Wife, Stella

Share

The former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Wednesday, described his late wife, Mrs Stella Obasanjo as a woman of substances that contributed tremendously to the success of his government.

Obasanjo made the remarks at the commissioning of the rebuilt and expanded 250-bed Stella Obasanjo Hospital by the Edo State Government in Benin City.

The former president who commended the people of Edo State for immortalising his wife by naming the hospital after her in 2007 by the administration of Chief Lucky Igbinedion, noted that she was a wife indeed.

He also added that the late Stella deserved any honour that could be given to her when she was alive and posthumously.

Obasanjo, who was a keynote speaker, however, recounted how his wife did everything humanly possible to get him out of prison.

According to him, when I was in prison, that woman left no stone unturned. She went all over the world to seek for my release. She went to Japan, she went to entire Europe, she went to the Vatican, she went to Latin America, she went through Africa, she left no stone unturned for my release and God answered her prayers and the prayers of all those praying for me and I came out of prison alive.

“What could I do? I thought, coming out of prison, I’ve had it all. When we were planning for my wife’s 60th birthday anniversary, we never had that birthday anniversary before she died.

“It was very painful to me in particular and to all of us in my family. You can appreciate how thankful I am to you for doing this in her honour.

“I thank all the people of Edo state because I had a woman who made tremendous contributions to the achievements of my government”, he said.

The former president, however, tasked political officeholders to embark on the provision of human capital development to their citizens, noting that no government can be described as successful without human capital development.

He said one of the major capital developments was food and nutrition security, noting that without food citizens would not be healthy to enjoy the infrastructure development.

Whatever we do in our responsibility as chief executives, either at the national level, at the state level or even at the local government level, one thing that is very, very important is human capital development.

“I will take three essentials of human capital development. First is food and nutrition security. You can’t do much on an empty stomach.

“The second, of course, is health, and food and nutrition security has something to do with that. Health is wealth, they say. A healthy people is a healthy nation, because, if you are dead, you can no longer be counted among those who are healthy.

“And, I dare to say that health is everything. You must have health to be able to be alive and do other things. And the third, of course, is education”, he added.

Obasanjo who commended the state Governor Godwin Obaseki for rebuilding the hospital noted that the hospital which started as a Mother and Child Hospital has now been expanded and upgraded to a specialist hospital with cutting-edge technology.

In her speech before the commissioning of the hospital, Dame Patience Goodluck Jonathan thanked the Governor Obaseki-led administration for keeping the memory of the late Stella Obasanjo alive by reconstructing and upgrading the hospital that would not only serve the people of Edo State but the entire country.

On his part, Governor Obaseki said the upgrade of the hospital to a world-class hospital was prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic when it was used as an isolation centre for patients.

Obaseki said that period, the hospital became a vital 300-bed isolation centre with an additional 20-bed emergency isolation unit.

He said the hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art modern medical facilities that can treat any ailments that can be treated overseas.

Share

Please follow and like us: