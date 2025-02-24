Obasanjo Decries Poor Reading Culture Among Youths

Share

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed concern over growing the poor reading culture among young Nigerians, saying the trend could erode the nation’s literary heritage. He stated this in his speech at the monthly ‘Reading/Writers Dialogue’ of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), FCT chapter, on Saturday in Abuja.

The two-time Nigerian leader and prolific writer appeared as the guest writer for February edition of the dialogue, with the theme,” The Writers’ Role in Nation-Building and Africa’s First Presidential Library.” According to Obasanjo, Nigeria has over the years paraded arrays of literary giants whose works are celebrated globally, and there is need to raise young writers to bridge generational gaps in the literary space.

He noted that reading was the sure pathway to becoming a writer, but many youths of today were not avid readers in spite of easy access to information and materials the internet offers. Obasanjo lamented that if left on unchecked, the trend would not only affect Nigeria’s literary landmark, but would lead to the emergence of uninformed and incompetent leaders in the future.

He said: “If you want to have writers, you must also have readers, and one of the things that you have to pay attention to, is how to make our children readers, especially in this internet age. “Many of them no longer do serious reading, and reading makes an affective and productive human being.”

