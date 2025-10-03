Obasanjo Decries Lingering Boko Haram Insurgency In Nigeria

Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Friday decried the lingering insurgency in the country, saying the Boko Haram insurgency was virtually part of the lives of Nigerians.

This is as he urged Nigerians to begin to ask the necessary questions to be able to deal with the Boko Haram menace, which he said had become a monster.

Obasanjo made this call while speaking at the unveiling of the book, ‘Scars: Nigeria’s Journey and the Boko Haram Conundrum,’ authored by a former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Lucky Irabor, in Abuja.

The former Nigerian leader, therefore, called for more critical discussions to proffer solutions to the Boko Haram menace in Nigeria.

READ ALSO

Obasanjo, however, said that the former CDS showed courage by sharing his insider experience in the war against terrorism in the book for posterity.

“Boko Haram is now virtually becoming part of our lives. Should we accept that? If we should not accept it, what should we do?

“How much do we know? Even from the other side, and from this side, have we been active enough? Have we been proactive enough?

“I think we have to ask ourselves the necessary questions to be able to deal with this thing that is now becoming a monster within our country,” the former president, who wrote the foreword for the book, said.

Also, in attendance at the event are former President Goodluck Jonathan, service chiefs, former and serving governors, and clerics.