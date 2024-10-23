Obasanjo, Danjuma Want Paradigm Shift In Nigeria’s Political Leadership

Share

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Chief of Army Staff General Theophilus Danjuma have called for a paradigm shift in the nation’s political leadership.

The duo spoke at a different meeting with a delegation of League of Northern Democrats led by former Kano State governor Senator Ibrahim Shekarau.

Obasanjo who received the group at his Abeokuta Presidential Library Complex, commended the group for the initiative.

He however wants them to expand beyond a regional organisation, and to reach out to other like-minded minds in other parts of the country.

The former president told the delegation, “Anytime you people metamorphose into a League of Nigeria Democrats, come back to me and I will be your patron.

“I share your concern about the situation in Nigeria, but if you are a National League, I will join you and even be your patron, if I cannot be active because I’m getting old.”

The former president noted that with the calibre of membership of the group, he is confident something good will come out of it, and commended Shekarau for his commitment and the trouble the group took to come to Abeokuta in spite of the hash economic situation in the country.

Danjuma on his part, warned that political leadership in the country is declining at an alarming rate, and called on those in authority to take immediate steps to stem the tide.

The former Minister of Defense told the delegation who visited him at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos, that the situation is worse in the northern part of the country.

He advised the League of Northern Democrats to pursue its vision with measured doggedness since they are “against a section of a corrupt political class with plenty of power and money that will be ready to fight back to continue being in power.”

He commended the group for the initiative and promised his support.

The leader of the group, Senator Shekarau, had earlier briefed their hosts on the vision and mission of the League, which he explained, included influencing the emergence of credible leadership, most especially in the North, by forging unity among the various interest groups in the region, as well as facilitate credible leadership recruitment process across all offices.

The former governor also decried rising insecurity and backwardness in the region, especially in the areas of education, economy and general development.

He explained that the League of Northern Democrats is intensifying contacts and consultations with eminent statesmen to tap into their vast knowledge of politics and leadership which are crucial to society.

The convener of the League, Dr Umar Ardo, and the Secretary, Hon. Emmanuel Jime, were part of the delegation.

