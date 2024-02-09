Obasanjo, Dangote Meet DRC President, Tshisekedi

President Félix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Friday met with the former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote.

Speaking at the meeting, the Special Assistant on Media to Obadanjo, Kehinde Akinyemi said his principal alongside Dangote, one of Africa’s largest investors, was invited to a meeting that took place in the nation’s capital city of Kinshasa.

According to him, Dangote wasn’t just there to congratulate the President on his reelection; he was also there to provide an update on the DRC-Nigeria Business Council’s advancement.

“The meeting was a friendly one. It was about congratulating President Tshisekedi on his re-election and the quality of the inauguration ceremony. I also came to inform him about the progress made within the framework of the DRC-Nigeria Business Council.

“Finally, it was about seeing within the framework of the DRC-Nigeria Business Council, which allows for closer ties, facilitation, and economic integration between our countries, how we could benefit from one of our biggest investors Aliko Dangote,” he quoted the former President as saying.

He added that the Nigerian billionaire intended to make investments in the nation of Central Africa’s mining and agricultural industries.