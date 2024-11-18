Obasanjo Criticized For Comments On Corruption, Governance 

Share

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo has faced strong criticism from the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Public Communication and Orientation, Sunday Dare, following his recent speech at Yale University.

In his address, Obasanjo spoke on corruption and governance in Nigeria, which prompted Dare to issue a pointed response questioning Obasanjo’s moral standing on these matters.

Dare highlighted that Obasanjo’s tenure as president was marked by numerous allegations of corruption and high-profile controversies, undermining his credibility when speaking about integrity and leadership.

One major example brought to light was the $16 billion spent during Obasanjo’s administration on electricity projects that ultimately failed to yield tangible results for Nigerians.

The unaccounted funds from this endeavour have remained a topic of public debate, symbolizing what critics view as a legacy of corruption and mismanagement.

Dare further pointed out that democracy faced significant challenges under Obasanjo’s leadership.

He particularly cited his unsuccessful attempt to amend the constitution to secure a third term in office.

This bid was widely condemned and seen as a move that threatened the democratic process in Nigeria.

In response to Obasanjo’s comments, Dare remarked that such critiques are typical of the former president’s approach to pulling down his successors rather than fostering constructive discourse.

He asserted that Obasanjo has lost the moral right to criticize any government until he acknowledges and apologizes for the shortcomings of his own administration.

Dare invoked the Yoruba proverb, “A o ki n wo ariwo oja, eniti a anba na oja ni a n wo,” translating to “One should not pay attention to the noise of the market but focus on the person they are negotiating with.”

This was used to illustrate that while Obasanjo’s remarks might generate attention, it is President Tinubu’s administration, under the “Renewed Hope” agenda, that is focused on steering Nigeria towards progress and stability.

Dare remarked that President Tinubu will remain steadfast in pursuing reforms for the betterment of the nation, regardless of external criticisms and distractions.

