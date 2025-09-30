Obasanjo Commissions ICT Centre, Calls For Urgent Action On Out-Of-School Children

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has commissioned the Bakhita Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Centre under the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, with a call for urgent action to tackle Nigeria’s out-of-school children crisis.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony in Sokoto, Obasanjo warned that the country risks a future security catastrophe if millions of children remain uneducated.

“We have approximately 10.2 million children of primary school age and 8.1 million of junior secondary school age out of school. If we fail to address this, it will have severe consequences for our nation’s stability and security,” he said.

The former president stressed that human development, skill acquisition, and empowerment must remain central to Nigeria’s survival. He added that the country’s diversity should be seen as a strength rather than a weakness, noting that inclusive governance and investment in education are crucial for national stability.

Obasanjo recalled launching the Universal Primary Education (UPE) and Universal Basic Education (UBE) programmes during his administration to expand access to learning.

“No matter our religion, tribe, or culture, nobody can develop their innate abilities unless educated,” he stated.

He praised Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah for his advocacy and urged Nigerians to take ownership of their national narrative.

“Things are bad in Nigeria, but there are also many good things. Our diversity, combined with good governance, will make Nigeria respected among leading nations by 2050,” he added.

Obasanjo also urged policymakers to prepare young Nigerians for the digital future, equipping them with relevant skills to thrive in a fast-changing global economy.

On agriculture, he questioned why Nigeria continues to import staple foods despite its vast arable land and manpower.

“If farmers cannot make a profit, they won’t continue planting. Yet billions of dollars are spent importing food, depressing the market for local farmers,” he lamented.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s history, Obasanjo credited traditional leaders with promoting inclusion, citing the late Sultan of Sokoto’s support for women’s participation in the 1979 elections.

He described the Sokoto ICT initiative as a model of unity and collective purpose, stressing that “knowledge, empowerment, and inclusion are essential to holding us together and making Nigeria strong.”

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Muhammad Abubakar, urged Nigerians to live peacefully and disregard divisive insinuations.

In his remarks, Bishop Kukah explained that the centre provides training in ICT and entrepreneurship. He commended legal luminary Afe Babalola for donating computers and called on other philanthropists to support human capital development.

Kukah added that the centre currently has over 250 computers available for training, aimed at equipping participants with the skills to compete in a globalised world.